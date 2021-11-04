Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2 Trailer: The Professor Will Save His Gang Before The End Of The Greatest Heist

Netflix unveiled the full-length trailer of Money Heist season 5 volume 2, set to release later this year. Volume 2 also marks the end of the hit Spanish show also known as La Casa De Papel. In the clip, The Professor (Álvaro Morte) can be seen arriving at the Royal Mint of Spain. Meanwhile, others are dealing with the death of Tokyo.

The official trailer was unveiled on the streaming platform's official Twitter account. The tweet read, "The world's greatest heist comes to an end on December 3. Brace yourself for the final season of La Casa de Papel / Money Heist."

The trailer shows, The Professor (Morte) travelling in a red Beetle, feeling like he's surrounded by the ghosts of Christmas past. He's greeted by Spanish soldiers before he reaches the Royal Bank of Spain. Another clip inside the bank shows Rio (Miguel Herrán) crying after recalling the bombshell development from season 5 "Volume 1" which led to Tokyo's (Úrsula Corberó) death. Meanwhile, the cop Alicia Sierra can be seen on guard as she is hiding. She can be heard saying, "You see the disappointed faces of the people you failed. It's as if a javelin was hurled through your chest."

Brace yourself for the final season of La Casa de Papel / Money Heist pic.twitter.com/Kq68OKKk5d — Netflix (@netflix) November 3, 2021

Meanwhile, outside the bank, the soldiers prepare to barge in. Palermo (Rodrigo de la Serna) says elsewhere: "I really doubt we're gonna get out of here." to which Helsinki says, (Darko Perić) tells Palermo: "You'll get me out of here. You promised, and you'll do it." The clip ends with the heist coming to an end with the team possibly being caught.

Apart from, Morte, Herrán, Corberó, Ituño, Nimri, Serna and Perić, Money Heist season 5 cast will also include new additions Patrick Criado as Berlin's son Rafael, Miguel Ángel Silvestre as Tokyo's ex-boyfriend René, José Manuel Seda as army chief Sagasta.

The recurring cast from previous seasons include Pedro Alonso, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Hovik Keuchkerian, Belén Cuesta, Enrique Arce, Luka Peros, Fernando Cayo, and José Manuel Poga.

Created by Álex Pina, he also acts as executive producer of Money Heist alongside Jesús Colmenar and Cristina López Ferraz. Season 5 of the hit show, written by Javier Gómez Santander, will hit the platform on December 3.