Money Heist Korea Teaser: Yoo Ji-Tae Debut As The Professor, Makers Unveil The Full Cast

The makers of the Korean adaptation of Money Heist has unveiled the show's first teasers. The Netflix series announced in 2020 has been titled Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area with Yoo Ji-tae as the iconic role of The Professor.

The teaser begins by introducing the mastermind, who is governing his plan from a room, surrounded by laptops and other devices are spread across the table. Yoo Ji-tae's back can be seen facing the camera. He then turns at the wall featuring a number of masks.

The clip also features Dali mask along the bunch. Yoo Ji-tae takes a step closer to the wall and reaches out for one of the masks. Some of the characters introduced are Kim Yun-jin as the investigating officer Woo Jin filling the shoes of Raquel Murillo. She can be seen trying to crack down on what appears to be the Professor's heist plan.

Meanwhile, Park Hae-soo will be seen as Berlin, Jun Jong-seo as Tokyo, Lee Won-jong as Moscow, Kim Ji-hun as Denver, Jang Yoon-ju as Nairobi, Lee Hyun-woo as Rio, Kim Ji-hoon as Helsinki and Lee Kyu-ho as Oslo. The series is set to be directed by Kim Hong-sun.

Money Heist creator Alex Pina, opened up about the Korean adaptation back in 2021 and told Variety, "Korean creators have been developing their own language and audiovisual culture for years. They have managed, like our series, to go beyond cultural borders and become a point of reference for thousands of viewers around the world, especially among young people."

Money Heist, formally known as La Casa de Papel, was a Spanish series. The final episodes of the hit Netflix show aired in 2021.