    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb

      Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area Teaser Trailer Gives A Hint At Action-Packed Show

      By
      |

      Korea is on the brink of unification, and North and South Korea establish the Unified Korea Mint and are printing one common currency as the groundwork to build a stable joint economy.

      money heist korea

      She-Hulk Trailer: Unhappy Marvel Fans Compare Tatiana Maslany's CGI Hulk To Princess FionaShe-Hulk Trailer: Unhappy Marvel Fans Compare Tatiana Maslany's CGI Hulk To Princess Fiona

      Despite people's expectations, "only the rich got richer," leading to severe inequality. Against this unfair world, a crew of thieves, including Tokyo an ex-soldier from the North, unite under the leadership of a mastermind known as the Professor to plan an unprecedented heist - stealing money yet to exist! The only things standing between them are a joint task force led by South Korean Negotiation specialist, Seon Woojin, and a North Korean agent, Cha Moohyu, epic mind games, and time.

      "The themes of a common currency and a mint built in the Joint Security Area (which divides North and South Korea today) are the premise of the series, which adds the Korean flavor and excitement to the original story." said the writer Ryu Yong-jae.

      Cannes 2022: Top Gun Maverick Gets 5-Minute Standing Ovation; Tom Cruise Receives Honorary Palme d'OrCannes 2022: Top Gun Maverick Gets 5-Minute Standing Ovation; Tom Cruise Receives Honorary Palme d'Or

      The teaser also highlights the characters - Professor performed by Yoo ji-tae, Tokyo performed by Jung Jong-seo, and Berlin performed by Park Hae-soo of Squid Game - for the first time in action, all in iconic red jumpsuits with traditional Hahoe masks, stirring up further excitement.

      Part 1 will premiere worldwide on June 24, only on Netflix.

      Comments
      Story first published: Friday, May 20, 2022, 16:32 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 20, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X