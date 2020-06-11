Netflix Curates Black Lives Matter Collection Of Movies And Shows To Highlight Black Voices
With the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement in US, the streaming giant Netflix has curated a special collection of shows and films that talk about racial injustice faced by African-Americans. According to reports, the collection is currently available only for American subscribers.
With 48 titles in the collection, some recent films and shows in the list are, Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods, Ava DuVernay's 13th and When They See Us, the hit series Orange Is The New Black, and oscar-winning Moonlight, LA 92, American Son, When They See Us, Becoming, Self Made, Pose, Malcolm X, Beyoncé's Homecoming and more.
While promoting the new collection, Netflix tweeted, "When we say 'Black Lives Matter,' we also mean 'Black storytelling matters. With an understanding that our commitment to true, systemic change will take time - we're starting by highlighting powerful and complex narratives about the Black experience."0
More Than 45 Titles Are Part Of The Collection
The collection reportedly was curated after noticing a spike in the viewership for 2011 film titled, The Help. As soon as a user logs in, a pop up displaying the films and shows in the list is displayed. The Black Lives Matter collection is available in the main menu as well as the drop-down menu.
Here is the complete list of films in the collection.
The Collection Was Created After Viewership For 'The Help' Increased
Orange Is the New Black
Marvel's Luke Cage
When They See Us
Becoming
13TH
Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker
Pose
Dear White People
Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia
Mudbound
See You Yesterday
I Am Not Your Negro
Seven Seconds
Fruitvale Station
Michael Che Matters
Who Killed Malcolm X?
Zion
The Innocence Files
Chris Rock: Tamborine
HOMECOMING: A film by Beyoncé
#blackAF
Along With Films And Shows Even Documentaries Like Beyonce's Homecoming Are Available
All Day and a Night
ReMastered: Who Shot the Sheriff
Time: The Kalief Browder Story
Oprah Winfrey Presents: When They See Us Now
American Son
Barry
ReMastered: Devil at the Crossroads
She's Gotta Have It
What Happened, Miss Simone?
Strong Island
Quincy
Imperial Dreams
Bobby Kennedy for President
Wanda Sykes: Not Normal
The Black Godfather
Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show
Trigger Warning with Killer Mike
She's Gotta Have It
ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke
ReMastered: Who Killed Jam Master Jay?
ReMastered: The Lion's Share
Rodney King
The listed titled are available to all subscribers and can be viewed through the search bar.
Paramount Network Cancels Reality Show Cops Amid Protests Against Police Brutality
Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Join Black Lives Matter March In Los Angeles