Netflix Curates Black Lives Matter Collection Of Movies And Shows To Highlight Black Voices

With the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement in US, the streaming giant Netflix has curated a special collection of shows and films that talk about racial injustice faced by African-Americans. According to reports, the collection is currently available only for American subscribers.

With 48 titles in the collection, some recent films and shows in the list are, Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods, Ava DuVernay's 13th and When They See Us, the hit series Orange Is The New Black, and oscar-winning Moonlight, LA 92, American Son, When They See Us, Becoming, Self Made, Pose, Malcolm X, Beyoncé's Homecoming and more.

While promoting the new collection, Netflix tweeted, "When we say 'Black Lives Matter,' we also mean 'Black storytelling matters. With an understanding that our commitment to true, systemic change will take time - we're starting by highlighting powerful and complex narratives about the Black experience."0

More Than 45 Titles Are Part Of The Collection The collection reportedly was curated after noticing a spike in the viewership for 2011 film titled, The Help. As soon as a user logs in, a pop up displaying the films and shows in the list is displayed. The Black Lives Matter collection is available in the main menu as well as the drop-down menu. Here is the complete list of films in the collection. The Collection Was Created After Viewership For 'The Help' Increased Orange Is the New Black Marvel's Luke Cage When They See Us Becoming 13TH Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker Pose Dear White People Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia Mudbound See You Yesterday I Am Not Your Negro Seven Seconds Fruitvale Station Michael Che Matters Who Killed Malcolm X? Zion The Innocence Files Chris Rock: Tamborine HOMECOMING: A film by Beyoncé #blackAF Along With Films And Shows Even Documentaries Like Beyonce's Homecoming Are Available All Day and a Night ReMastered: Who Shot the Sheriff Time: The Kalief Browder Story Oprah Winfrey Presents: When They See Us Now American Son Barry ReMastered: Devil at the Crossroads She's Gotta Have It What Happened, Miss Simone? Strong Island Quincy Imperial Dreams Bobby Kennedy for President Wanda Sykes: Not Normal The Black Godfather Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show Trigger Warning with Killer Mike She's Gotta Have It ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke ReMastered: Who Killed Jam Master Jay? ReMastered: The Lion's Share Rodney King

The listed titled are available to all subscribers and can be viewed through the search bar.

Paramount Network Cancels Reality Show Cops Amid Protests Against Police Brutality

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Join Black Lives Matter March In Los Angeles