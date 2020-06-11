    For Quick Alerts
      Netflix Curates Black Lives Matter Collection Of Movies And Shows To Highlight Black Voices

      With the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement in US, the streaming giant Netflix has curated a special collection of shows and films that talk about racial injustice faced by African-Americans. According to reports, the collection is currently available only for American subscribers.

      Netflix Curates Black Lives Matter Collection

      With 48 titles in the collection, some recent films and shows in the list are, Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods, Ava DuVernay's 13th and When They See Us, the hit series Orange Is The New Black, and oscar-winning Moonlight, LA 92, American Son, When They See Us, Becoming, Self Made, Pose, Malcolm X, Beyoncé's Homecoming and more.

      While promoting the new collection, Netflix tweeted, "When we say 'Black Lives Matter,' we also mean 'Black storytelling matters. With an understanding that our commitment to true, systemic change will take time - we're starting by highlighting powerful and complex narratives about the Black experience."0

      More Than 45 Titles Are Part Of The Collection

      The collection reportedly was curated after noticing a spike in the viewership for 2011 film titled, The Help. As soon as a user logs in, a pop up displaying the films and shows in the list is displayed. The Black Lives Matter collection is available in the main menu as well as the drop-down menu.

      Here is the complete list of films in the collection.

      The Collection Was Created After Viewership For 'The Help' Increased

      Orange Is the New Black

      Marvel's Luke Cage

      When They See Us

      Becoming

      13TH

      Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker

      Pose

      Dear White People

      Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia

      Mudbound

      See You Yesterday

      I Am Not Your Negro

      Seven Seconds

      Fruitvale Station

      Michael Che Matters

      Who Killed Malcolm X?

      Zion

      The Innocence Files

      Chris Rock: Tamborine

      HOMECOMING: A film by Beyoncé

      #blackAF

      Along With Films And Shows Even Documentaries Like Beyonce's Homecoming Are Available

      All Day and a Night

      ReMastered: Who Shot the Sheriff

      Time: The Kalief Browder Story

      Oprah Winfrey Presents: When They See Us Now

      American Son

      Barry

      ReMastered: Devil at the Crossroads

      She's Gotta Have It

      What Happened, Miss Simone?

      Strong Island

      Quincy

      Imperial Dreams

      Bobby Kennedy for President

      Wanda Sykes: Not Normal

      The Black Godfather

      Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show

      Trigger Warning with Killer Mike

      She's Gotta Have It

      ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke

      ReMastered: Who Killed Jam Master Jay?

      ReMastered: The Lion's Share

      Rodney King

      The listed titled are available to all subscribers and can be viewed through the search bar.

