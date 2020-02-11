    For Quick Alerts
      Netflix Film 'Yeh Ballet' Traces Mumbai Boys Who Want To Become Best Ballet Dancers In The World

      Netflix just dropped the trailer for its upcoming Hindi film, titled Yeh Ballet. The film directed by Padma Shri Awardee Sooni Taraporevala (The Namesake), is set to release on the streaming platform on February 21, 2020.

      It might seem too soon to watch another dance-based film after the release on Street Dancer 3D starring Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi, but Yeh Ballet is not just another film about dancers. This time will see the world of Ballet dancers in Mumbai and will hear about it in Hindi. And for the first time, we won't be following female dancers but male ballet enthusiasts.

      Yeh Ballet which is based true story is set to follow two boys who want to become the best ballet dancers in the world. They start as hip hop dancers who soon triumph over their circumstances and make their way to prestigious international ballet schools, as per Netflix's official synopsis.

      Nishu (played by Manish Chuhan), and Asif (played by Achintya Bose), will be seen playing the leads, competitor turned friends. Coming from a difference dance background the two struggle with the new style but soon began to master through rigorous practice. As male ballet dancers, the two also have to face opposition from their family and society.

      Produced by Roy Kapur Films, the film's music is composed by Ankur Tewari while Cindy Claes, Shiamak Davar, and Vitthal Patil have served as choreographers for Yeh Ballet.

      Tuesday, February 11, 2020, 13:43 [IST]
