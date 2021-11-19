Pakistani Actress Sanam Saeed: I Would Love To Work With Aamir Khan In India

Pakistani actress Sanam Saeed rose to global fame with her hit television show Zindagi Gulzar Hai, co-starring Fawad Khan. The actress has a huge fan base in India as well due to too many other project's which she's been a part of. Sanam would love to work in Indian Films too.

During the press conference of her upcoming show Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam, Sanam said, "I am open to working in Indian films, not television. I prefer TV on this side of the border. There are so many genres of films I want to work in, so many actors I would like to collaborate with. But to start with, Aamir Khan is someone I would like to work with."

Talking about the popularity of Pakistani content on OTT in India, Sanam said, "We know how India is, we have watched their films. But they didn't know how we look and what our lives are like. So it was eye-opening for them. We look the same, eat the same food, we are practically brothers and sisters. They now know that Pakistanis look like us, have the same kind of hair, talk like us, talk a little better in Urdu (laughs). OTT platforms have given us that freedom, where the bans and politics are all set aside, and we can reach the Indian audience through our shows and the response has been overwhelming."

Squad Trailer: ZEE5 Drops The Trailer On High Action And Emotional Thriller Starring Pooja Batra

The actress also mentioned that her role in Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam is very different from the kind of person she is in real life. "I don't get angry very easily in real life. But when I am playing a character, we have to bring in those emotions. The beauty of being an actor is being able to express myself through my characters. I'm not a femme fatale at all in real life, I am a very simple girl, but that's the role I was playing in this show," she explained.

"Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam is a show full of courage, sassiness and power. It was a delight to work on this show which tells the stories of strong and fearless women who go to any extent to get what they desire," Sanam added.

Top 8 OTT Release Of October 2021: Sardar Udham, Rashmi Rocket, You Season 3 & More

Meenu Gaur who is a critically acclaimed British Indian Director has directed this show. Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam is a six-part anthology that will showcase stories of seven women. The show is written by Farjad Nabi and Meenu Gaur, and is set in a neighbourhood rife with secrets and gives a glance into what happens when women decide to not kneel in front of the so-called society and make their destiny.

The show also features Sarwat Gilani, Mehar Bano, Eman Suleman, Faiza Gillani amongst some other popular faces. Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam will be streaming from December 10 onwards only on ZEE5.