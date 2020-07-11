Sony LIV Slammed For Promoting Undekhi With Phone Calls Describing Murder

Sony LIV recently released a new crime thriller web series Undekhi. The story is reportedly inspired by the case where a young woman was shot dead, when she stopped dancing at a wedding in Uttar Pradesh. The show follows a photographer who witnesses the crime and wants to report it, but ends up running away fearing for his life.

As a promotional prank, the makers had used a sound clip from the show used for phone calls made to random Mumbai residents. In the clip, the witness makes a phone call and describing the murder, asks for help. At the end of the call, it is revealed that it's a promotional call. However, the prank phone call has landed SonyLIV in trouble, as many netizens slammed the streaming platform on social media.

A Twitter user also complained to the Mumbai Police as a genuine act out of concern. But after finding out the truth, she took to Twitter and lashed out atSonyLIV. She wrote, "Shame on you @SonyLIV I just got to know that this call is a promotional gimmick for your new show. I was on the floor breathless with panic when I got it. Are you out of your mind doing this??? @MumbaiPolice you must take action. This is appalling and unethical."

Shame on you @SonyLIV I just got to know that this call is a promotional gimmick for your new show. I was on the floor breathless with panic when I got it. Are you out of your mind doing this??? @MumbaiPolice you must take action. This is appalling and unethical. https://t.co/4Vp1YAzYjW — smriti kiran (@smritikiran) July 10, 2020

Another user wrote, "This is a totally horrific way to pitch a promotional call (+140) for #Undekhi @SonyLIV . Please avoid such tricks as people are very much stressed and nervous already owing to the #pandemic and such frightening calls may lead to some unfortunate incidents. @PIB_India."

One Twitter user also shared the call recorded clip and said that it could have lead to serious panic if last few seconds of the calls are missed. The tweet read, "What a ridiculous #promotional call trick by #Undekhi #SonyLIV Do U even realise what this can cause to a person if they miss out the last few words in panic. Get a better way to promote your series #webseries #advertisement #ScamAlert #murdercall #unethical #worldpremiereseries."

What a ridiculous #promotional call trick by #Undekhi #SonyLIV Do U even realise what this can cause to a person if they miss out the last few words in panic. Get a better way to promote your series #webseries #advertisement #ScamAlert #murdercall #unethical #worldpremiereseries pic.twitter.com/8CzUhTkVti — Suvrata Bhati (@BhatiSuvrata) July 10, 2020

According to a report, the main control room of Mumbai Police received many calls from people in the afternoon that they had received strange calls from numbers starting with 140 or 40. Mumbai police also opened up about the calls on Twitter and wrote, "Please do not share any sensitive details over a call and visit the nearest police station for further support."

Soon after, SonyLIV also tweeted that it was a promotional activity and shared an apology. " If you have received a call for our show Undekhi & it has disturbed you we would like to sincerely apologise to you. This was a test activity which has gone out accidentally & our intention was not to cause any kind of discomfort or panic. We sincerely regret any inconvenience," read the tweet.

Undekhi released on July 10 and is currently streaming on SonyLIV.

