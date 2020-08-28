Terence Lewis To Make His Debut As Host On Flipkart Video’s The Great India Dance Off

Bollywood choreographer and India’s favourite dance reality show judge, Terence Lewis is all set to make his digital debut with a unique power-packed dance show. The Great India Dance Off by Flipkart Video will be the first-ever show for Terence on a video platform, where he steps away from judging 'Chumeshwari’ performances and makes his debut as a host. Terence will also mentor the participants on this first-of-its-kind interactive dance show, providing feedback on their thumkas, energy, legwork and everything in between. With a perfectionist like Terence, everything will need to be on 'Pointe’!

Launching tomorrow on the Flipkart app, The Great India Dance Off will host 10 contestants, including seasoned dancers like Rishabh Sharma, Sadhwi and Monark Trivedi, among others. Divided in two teams and through 25 face offs, participants will be seen challenging each other in dynamic, high energy dance battles each day. The show seeks to showcase the best of dance through a diverse range of styles from Popping and Locking to Bollywood, Contemporary, and Belly Dancing, to name a few.

A master of complex dance routines, Terence will bring forth his quirky style as a host and give each participant critical feedback after every performance. The ultimate decision for each battle, however, rests with the users.

Speaking about his association as a host and mentor on The Great India Dance Off, Terence Lewis said, “The Great India Dance Off provides many firsts for me, from hosting an interactive show to making my debut on a video platform. It presented a new challenge compared to what I have done, and I love challenges. What sets this show apart is the focus on unadulterated talent and dance, there is no drama like the other dance shows. It caters to what the audience wants today, great and engaging content that is made for the mobile phone, without the frills. I’m so glad that this opportunity came by and I couldn’t be happier to associate with Flipkart Video for this unique dance show.”

With a new episode and new dance battles every day, users will witness engaging, power-packed performances from the best. Guided by Terence’s feedback, users will vote for their favourite contestant from each performance, giving them a chance to win rewards each day, if they have voted for the majority choice. Moving on to the next round will depend solely on the users' votes, giving them the power to eventually decide who wins 'The Great India Dance Off’. The show combines interactive short-form content with a sharp focus on dance to create a new format in the dance reality segment.

The stage is set. The dancers are pumped. Are you excited to watch the best of dance on your mobile screen and vote for your favourite dancers? Tune in to the Flipkart app, click on the Video icon at the bottom right of your screen and click on The Great India Dance Off to witness the ultimate dance battles on your phone!

