Henry Cavill Gets Injured On The Witcher Sets; Shooting In London Continues Without Him

Superman actor Henry Cavill recently sustained a leg injury while shooting for his hit Netflix show, The Witcher at Arborfield Studios, London. On Sunday, it was reported that makers have decided to continue shooting for the show without the leading actor.

According to Deadline, Cavill who is currently recovering from a minor leg muscle injury, will be away from the production for a short period of time. The portal said that Cavill's leg was injured on an assault course while working at a height of 20ft wearing a safety harness. No other details about the injury were disclosed by the makers.

The shoot for the hit show's second season has already been halted twice. Once due to the pandemic and actor Kristofer Hivju testing positive for Coronavirus. Then again recently, the shoot was suspended due to a surge of cases in November. The Deadline report also revealed that the team will be taking a hiatus later this month, owing to the holidays.

The Netflix hit series release was highly appreciated by fantasy fans as it filled up the void left by Game of Thrones, after it ended last year. Based on a Polish book series of the same name by Andrzej Sapkowski, The Witcher is one of the beloved originals from the streaming platform. The epic fantasy talks mainly about fate, family and destiny.

Netflix defined season one of the show as the tale of Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter struggling to find his place in the world as he falls for a powerful sorceress and meets a young princess, which leads him to a secret worth fighting for.

ALSO READ: The Witcher Actor Henry Cavill To Enter MCU With Captain Marvel 2?

ALSO READ: The Witcher Season 1 Review: Henry Cavill's Netflix Series Could Be The New Game Of Thrones