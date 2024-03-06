Ram Charan's RC16 Welcomes Janhvi Kapoor, Makes Major Announcement On Her Birthday

Ram Charan's RC16 Welcomes Janhvi Kapoor On Board: Today marks Janhvi Kapoor's birthday celebration.

The accomplished actress has made significant strides in showbiz, boasting a portfolio filled with both content-driven and commercial hits. While already venturing into the South industry with Jr. NTR's Devara, Janhvi Kapoor has now signed her second Telugu film. The makers of Ram Charan's upcoming project, tentatively titled 'RC16', announced today that the movie will feature Janhvi Kapoor in a pivotal role.

A tweet issued by the film's team stated, "Welcoming the celestial beauty on board for #RC16 ✨ Happy Birthday to the mesmerizing #JanhviKapoor ❤️‍🔥 #RamCharanRevolts Global Star @AlwaysRamCharan @BuchiBabuSana @arrahman @RathnaveluDop @artkolla @SukumarWritings @MythriOfficial (sic)"

Exciting Details Of Ram Charan's RC16 Project

The film is reportedly set to be directed by Sana Buchhi Babu, renowned for the Telugu hit 'Uppena'. Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman is slated to provide the music for this highly anticipated project.

After considering various options, the makers have chosen Janhvi Kapoor to star opposite Ram Charan in the film.

Insiders reveal that Ram Charan will be portraying a dual role in the movie, with Janhvi Kapoor playing the love interest of one of his characters. Joining them will be 'Sita Ramam' fame Mrunalini Thakur, who will appear alongside another character portrayed by the RRR star.

The official unveiling of all the characters by the filmmakers is still pending.

Currently, Janhvi Kapoor is also involved in NTR's 30th film, directed by Koratala Siva of 'Srimanthudu' fame. Today marks Janhvi Kapoor's 27th birthday. She made her Bollywood debut alongside Ishaan Khatter in 'Dhadak', produced by Karan Johar. Besides her involvement in 'Devara' and the untitled project with Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor is set to appear in Sharan Sharma's 'Mr. and Mrs. Mahi', Sudhanshu Saria's 'Ulajh', and Shashank Khaitan's 'Sunny Sunskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'.