Ram Charan's RC16 Welcomes Janhvi Kapoor, Makes Major Announcement On Her Birthday

Ram
Charan's
RC16
Welcomes
Janhvi
Kapoor
On
Board:
Today
marks
Janhvi
Kapoor's
birthday
celebration.
The
accomplished
actress
has
made
significant
strides
in
showbiz,
boasting
a
portfolio
filled
with
both
content-driven
and
commercial
hits.
While
already
venturing
into
the
South
industry
with
Jr.
NTR's
Devara,
Janhvi
Kapoor
has
now
signed
her
second
Telugu
film.
The
makers
of
Ram
Charan's
upcoming
project,
tentatively
titled
'RC16',
announced
today
that
the
movie
will
feature
Janhvi
Kapoor
in
a
pivotal
role.
A
tweet
issued
by
the
film's
team
stated,
"Welcoming
the
celestial
beauty
on
board
for
#RC16
✨
Happy
Birthday
to
the
mesmerizing
#JanhviKapoor
❤️🔥
#RamCharanRevolts
Global
Star
@AlwaysRamCharan
@BuchiBabuSana
@arrahman
@RathnaveluDop
@artkolla
@SukumarWritings
@MythriOfficial
(sic)"
The
film
is
reportedly
set
to
be
directed
by
Sana
Buchhi
Babu,
renowned
for
the
Telugu
hit
'Uppena'.
Oscar-winning
composer
AR
Rahman
is
slated
to
provide
the
music
for
this
highly
anticipated
project.
After
considering
various
options,
the
makers
have
chosen
Janhvi
Kapoor
to
star
opposite
Ram
Charan
in
the
film.
Insiders
reveal
that
Ram
Charan
will
be
portraying
a
dual
role
in
the
movie,
with
Janhvi
Kapoor
playing
the
love
interest
of
one
of
his
characters.
Joining
them
will
be
'Sita
Ramam'
fame
Mrunalini
Thakur,
who
will
appear
alongside
another
character
portrayed
by
the
RRR
star.
The
official
unveiling
of
all
the
characters
by
the
filmmakers
is
still
pending.
Currently,
Janhvi
Kapoor
is
also
involved
in
NTR's
30th
film,
directed
by
Koratala
Siva
of
'Srimanthudu'
fame.
Today
marks
Janhvi
Kapoor's
27th
birthday.
She
made
her
Bollywood
debut
alongside
Ishaan
Khatter
in
'Dhadak',
produced
by
Karan
Johar.
Besides
her
involvement
in
'Devara'
and
the
untitled
project
with
Ram
Charan,
Janhvi
Kapoor
is
set
to
appear
in
Sharan
Sharma's
'Mr.
and
Mrs.
Mahi',
Sudhanshu
Saria's
'Ulajh',
and
Shashank
Khaitan's
'Sunny
Sunskari
Ki
Tulsi
Kumari'.
Story first published: Wednesday, March 6, 2024, 11:12 [IST]