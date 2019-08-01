Chiranjeevi To Play Naxalite in Koratala Siva Movie? Interesting Deets Out

Chiranjeevi, one of the biggest names in Tollywood, will soon be teaming up with ace director Koratala Siva for a commercial movie, tentatively being referred to as Chiru 152. The film, slated to go on floors this September, has already created a great deal of buzz amongst movie buffs, which bears testimony to the veteran actor's star power. Now, here is a big update about Chiru 152. According to reports, the Megastar will be seen essaying the role of a Naxalite in the highly-ambitious movie.

The grapevine also suggests that Chiru 152 will have strong political undertones and feature the Stalin hero in a brand new avatar.

Previously, it was reported that Chiru 152 would have a 'Chak De' feel to it and feature Chiranjeevi in the role of a mentor, which upset fans big time. It seems that the backlash has resulted in a change of plans.

Koratala Siva, best known for making commercially viable message-oriented movies, is credited for helping the likes of Jr NTR and Mahesh Babu redefine their on-screen image. His last movie Bharat Ane Nenu, featuring 'Prince' in the titular role, did well at the box office and impressed fans. Given Koratala Siva's track record and Chiranjeevi's star power, one can expect Chiru 152 to be a 'paisa vasool' affair.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi is currently working on Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, one of the biggest releases of the year. The film, directed by Surender Reddy, revolves around the exploits of a real-life freedom fighter and has been shot against a grand budget. It features Nayanthara and Baahubali beauty Tamannaah Bhatia as the leading ladies. Sudeep, Amitabh Bachchan, 'Makkal Selvan' Vijay Sethupathi and Kick 2 baddie Ravi Kishan too are a part of the cast.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is slated to arrive in theatres on October 2, 2019.

Source: Tollywood.Net