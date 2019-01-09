NTR Kathanayakudu Full Movie LEAKED Online In Tamilrockers For Download

Tamilrockers Leak NTR Kathanayakudu

In an unfortunate development, the notorious gang Tamilrockers has leaked NTR Kathanayakudu on Day 1 itself. The full movie is available for 'free download'. The leaked version is reportedly of a low quality. The leak is bound to ruffle a few feathers.

Will This Affect The BO Run?

NTR Kathanayakudu is the biggest film of Balakrishna's career and it has been shot against an impressive budget. This means that it needs to have a solid run at the box office in order to emerge as a commercially profitable venture. As the full movie has been leaked online, NTR Kathanayakudu's performance is likely to be affected.

The Background

The infamous gang Tamilrockers is no stranger to leaking movies online on the release day itself. Last year, they leaked several biggies and grabbed attention for all the wrong reasons. 2,0. Kaala and Sarkar are just a few Kollywood biggies that became victims of pitacy because of the gang. Similarly, Tamilrockers also leaked Telugu movies like Aravinda Sametha and Shailaja Reddy Alludu on Day 1 itself. The Bollywood biggies Zero and Thugs Of Hindostan too suffered the same fate.

To Conclude...

Piracy is a heartless crime and it must not be tolerated/supported at any costs. In the past, several stars have addressed piracy and urged the fans to refrain from indulging in it. Similarly, some websites have been blocked. While these efforts have made the situation a bit better, the issue still persists. Let us hope that those in authority find a solution to the problem ASAP.