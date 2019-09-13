Samantha Akkineni Nervous About Playing Trisha's Role In 96 Telugu Remake?

Samantha Nervous About 96 Telugu Remake?

The buzz is that Samantha is taking long breaks between shoots in order to get the right look for what many feel is the toughest role of her career. She has also decided to go the extra mile to ensure that she does not copy Trisha in any way whatsoever.

Crucial Scenes Still To Be Shot

Even though the Telugu remake of 96 went on the floors some time back, Samantha is yet to shoot for a few crucial sequences, which suggests that she is a bit nervous about reprising Trisha's character for the original movie.

Samantha Wants Another Ye Maya Chesave

The grapevine suggests that Samantha wants her performance in the Telugu remake of 96 to be as powerful as the one she delivered in Ye Maya Chesave, which marked her Tollywood debut. Incidentally, just like 96, Ye Maya Chesave's Tamil version (Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa) too featured Trisha as the leading lady.

The Background

Interestingly, shortly after 96 became a hit, Samantha had praised Trisha for pulling off a 'difficult character' with ease.

"@trishtrashers watched #96TheFilm ..My god What a performance !! Can't begin to tell you how amazing you were masterclass in acting and such a difficult character to play . God bless .. continue to just rock this show," (sic) Samantha had tweeted.

To Conclude...

Meanwhile, rumour has it that Samantha is set to take a break from films after wrapping up the Telugu remake of 96 as she is in the family way. One might get clarity about her future plans in the days to come.