Allu Arjun Fans Defeat Mahesh Babu: View Filmibeat Poll Results

Allu Arjun and Mahesh Babu are undoubtedly two of the biggest stars of Tollywood. Known as Stylish Star and Prince of the Telugu film industry, the actors have proved themselves with their acting chops. Allu Arjun, who is known to be one of the finest dancers of Tollywood, has also impressed the Bollywood dance god, Hrithik Roshan recently. Talking about Mahesh Babu, rumours are rife that the actor has agreed to play a cameo in Megastar Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya. Also to be noted that both their recent films Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Sarileru Neekevvaru had a face to face release in January. Though both the films went on to become blockbuster hits at the theatres, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo became the Sankranti winner.

Well, to check who has a better fan following among them, Filmibeat conducted a poll on Helo app. Taking a look at the results of the poll, Allu Arjun has overpowered Mahesh Babu with more than 3000 votes. Contrasting to the polls, Mahesh Babu had crossed 9 Million followers on Twitter, while Allu Arjun has only 3.8 Million followers in his bag.

Talking about their careers, both Allu Arjun and Mahesh Babu entered the film industry as child artists. Allu Arjun entered the cine world with Vijetha and made his adult debut with the 2003 movie Gangotri while Mahesh Babu started his film career as a child artist in 1979 movie Needa. He made his debut with 1999 movie Rajakumarudu as a lead actor which bagged him the State Nandi Award for Best Male debut.

