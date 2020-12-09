Chaitanya Jonnalagadda Shares ‘His’ Bride Niharika Konidela’s Picture Just Hours Before The Wedding

Groom-to-be Chaitanya Jonnalagadda recently shared a picture of his to-be-wife Niharika Konidela on his Instagram story. He posted a picture of Niharika holding a purple t-shirt on which 'Bride' is written in silver and captioned it as, "My Bride IS ALL SETTT."

In the above picture, one can see Niharika Konidela's gorgeous eyes, as she hides her face behind the t-shirt. The happiness and excitement in her eyes can be witnessed by her fans.

Well, after this picture, fans can't wait to see Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda in their wedding outfits. Meanwhile, earlier today, the mega family enjoyed the haldi ceremony of NisChay in the Udaivilas Palace, Udaipur. The soon-to-be-married couple opted for yellow outfits for the haldi. The candid moments from their pre-wedding festivities are just a delight for all.

Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda will tie the knot tonight at 7:15 pm in the presence of close friends and family members. Apart from Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Sai Dharam Tej, celebrities like Lavanya Tripathi, Ritu Varma and others are also attending the grand destination wedding.

After tying the knot, the couple will be having a grand reception party from 8:30 pm onwards. Stay tuned for more updates!