Mahesh Babu's First Look From Sarkaru Vaari Paata Out? Fan-Made Poster Goes Viral!

Looks like Mahesh Babu fans literally can't keep calm after the recent announcement of the actor's upcoming venture #SSMB27, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The look of the actor from the film has created a sensation on the internet. Well, the announcement has now left the fans with a high scope to speculate the theme of the highly-awaited movie. The look, which shows Mahesh's side profile, with him sporting an earring and a tattoo of a one rupee coin on the neck, has now been revamped by the fans.

Mahesh fans have tried completing the actor's look from Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which has gone viral on social media, grabbing the attention of the netizens.

Check Out The Fan-Made Poster Here!

Dear super star fans



👉Retweet kottina varini follow avutha

Well, we will have to wait and watch till the makers unveil the first look poster of the film to scrutinize if the look has anything to do with the fan-made poster or not!

Interestingly, a fan-made picture featuring Mahesh Babu as Lord Ram recently went viral on social media. A fan had apparently edited the actor's picture with a hope that his next film with SS Rajamouli, would be based on Hindu epic, Ramayan.

Coming back to Sarkaru Vaari Paata, the makers are currently in search of a heroine to romance Mahesh Babu in the Parasuram directorial. There are also rumours that Bollywood actress Kiara Advani has been zeroed in for the movie, while speculations are also rife that Pooja Hegde is in talks with the makers for the role. Interestingly, both the actresses have worked together with Mahesh, with the former in Bharat Ane Nenu (2018) and the latter in Maharashi(2019). Fans are also waiting for the official announcement of the leading lady in the film.

Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Entertainments in association with GMB Entertainments, Sarkaru Vaari Paata will go on floors from July. The movie, touted to be a political drama, will focus on bank frauds.

