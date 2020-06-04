    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Meera Chopra Vs Jr NTR Fans: Samantha To Sri Reddy, Telugu Actresses Who Faced Abuse On Social Media

      By
      |

      Meera Chopra and Jr NTR fans' fight is getting uglier day-by-day. After getting abused by Jr NTR fans for not knowing him, Priyanka Chopra's cousin sister filed a complaint against them and asked the police to take strict action.

      Meera Chopra, Samantha Akkineni and Sri Reddy

      This is not the first time that a Tollywood actress has been abused on social media, that too for trivial reasons. Here's a list of other actresses, who were treated the same by fans of Telugu film industry superstars.

      {photo-feature}

      Also Read : Meera Chopra Files Complaint Against Jr NTR Fans For Abusing Her On Social Media

      However, after Meera Chopra's case came to light, people are wondering why the actresses don't have the freedom to express themselves on social media.

      Story first published: Thursday, June 4, 2020, 14:41 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 4, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X