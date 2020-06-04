Meera Chopra Vs Jr NTR Fans: Samantha To Sri Reddy, Telugu Actresses Who Faced Abuse On Social Media

Meera Chopra and Jr NTR fans' fight is getting uglier day-by-day. After getting abused by Jr NTR fans for not knowing him, Priyanka Chopra's cousin sister filed a complaint against them and asked the police to take strict action.

This is not the first time that a Tollywood actress has been abused on social media, that too for trivial reasons. Here's a list of other actresses, who were treated the same by fans of Telugu film industry superstars.

{photo-feature}

However, after Meera Chopra's case came to light, people are wondering why the actresses don't have the freedom to express themselves on social media.