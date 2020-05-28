Pooja Hegde’s Official Instagram Account Hacked!
Pooja Hegde is currently one of the most popular actresses in Tollywood as well as Bollywood. After delivering successful films like Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo with Allu Arjun, Housefull 4 with Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh, etc., directors from Telugu and Hindi film industry want to cast Pooja in their upcoming projects.
Pooja Hegde has been keeping her fans updated with her interesting Instagram posts. However, the actress has recently been troubled by hackers.
On May 27, Pooja Hegde informed her fans that her official Instagram account has been hacked by some miscreants. She also requested people to not accept any invitations coming from her handle.
Pooja Hegde’s Instagram Problem Resolved
After learning about the account from her team, Pooja Hegde asked her digital team to help her. Her team got into action and did their best to recover the account in a matter of hours. Pooja Hegde thanked her technical team for their instant help.
After her account was recovered, Pooja Hegde informed her fans on Twitter about it. She wrote, "Spent the last hour stressing about the safety of my Instagram account. Thanking my technical team for instant help at this hour. Finally, got my hands back on my Instagram? Any message, follow back or post in d past hour from my account has been done will be undone. Ty."
Future Projects
Pooja Hegde will next be seen in O Dear opposite Prabhas. The film's shooting has been stalled due to the Coronavirus lockdown. The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actress is also a part of Salman Khan-starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Akhil Akkineni-starrer Most Eligible Bachelor. Her film with Akhil was scheduled to be released in April, but due to the lockdown, it got delayed.
