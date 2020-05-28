    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Pooja Hegde’s Official Instagram Account Hacked!

      By
      |

      Pooja Hegde is currently one of the most popular actresses in Tollywood as well as Bollywood. After delivering successful films like Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo with Allu Arjun, Housefull 4 with Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh, etc., directors from Telugu and Hindi film industry want to cast Pooja in their upcoming projects.

      Pooja Hegde

      Pooja Hegde has been keeping her fans updated with her interesting Instagram posts. However, the actress has recently been troubled by hackers.

      Pooja Hegde’s Instagram Hacked!

      Pooja Hegde’s Instagram Hacked!

      On May 27, Pooja Hegde informed her fans that her official Instagram account has been hacked by some miscreants. She also requested people to not accept any invitations coming from her handle.

      Pooja Hegde’s Instagram Problem Resolved

      Pooja Hegde’s Instagram Problem Resolved

      After learning about the account from her team, Pooja Hegde asked her digital team to help her. Her team got into action and did their best to recover the account in a matter of hours. Pooja Hegde thanked her technical team for their instant help.

      Pooja Hegde’s Tweet

      Pooja Hegde’s Tweet

      After her account was recovered, Pooja Hegde informed her fans on Twitter about it. She wrote, "Spent the last hour stressing about the safety of my Instagram account. Thanking my technical team for instant help at this hour. Finally, got my hands back on my Instagram? Any message, follow back or post in d past hour from my account has been done will be undone. Ty."

      Future Projects

      Future Projects

      Pooja Hegde will next be seen in O Dear opposite Prabhas. The film's shooting has been stalled due to the Coronavirus lockdown. The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actress is also a part of Salman Khan-starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Akhil Akkineni-starrer Most Eligible Bachelor. Her film with Akhil was scheduled to be released in April, but due to the lockdown, it got delayed.

      Also Read : Dulquer Salmaan To Romance Pooja Hegde In His Tollywood Comeback Movie, After Mahanati

      Also Read : Pooja Hegde On Being No 1 Heroine In Tollywood: I Like To Be In The Top Slot

      Read more about: pooja hegde instagram
      Story first published: Thursday, May 28, 2020, 12:51 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 28, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X