Priyamani’s First Look From Viraataparvam Released On Her Birthday!

To mark the birthday of popular actress Priyamani, the makers of Viraataparvam have released her first look from the movie. The picture has the actress in a black uniform with a gun strapped behind. Priyamani looks relaxed as she poses with a wide smile, close to a yellow bellflower plant which compliments the dark cloudy atmosphere behind. The actress essays the role of Comrade Bharathakka in the movie touted to be a political-action drama. Well, the first look poster of the south diva has been receiving immense love from the netizens. Also, the fans of Priyamani are trending the hashtag #HappyBirthdayPriyamani on social media.

The lead hero of the movie, Rana Daggubati wished his co-star with the first look poster of the actress from the film. He wrote, "She believes that the Great Crisis will also lead to a wave of great peace. How crucial was the role of Students in the French Revolution, Comrade Bharathi is just as important in ViraataParvam." The makers of the movie too wished the actress on her birthday as she turned 36 today.

A few days back, on Sai Pallavi's birthday, the makers had unveiled her first look from the movie. Earlier, it was rumoured that she would essay the role of an underprivileged girl, who turns into a Naxalite post-breakup.

Reports suggest that Rana will be essaying a policeman in the film, while south diva Sai Pallavi is essaying the female lead as a Naxalite. Viraataparvam has an ensemble cast including Nandita Das, Tabu, Eswari Rao, and Zareena Wahab playing supporting roles. Directed by Venu Udugula, the movie is bankrolled by D Suresh Babu and Sudhakar Cherukuri.

Viraataparvam First Look Out: Sai Pallavi Looks Intense As She Waits Beside A Memorial In The Forest

Rana Daggubati And Miheeka Bajaj Get Engaged; Here Are The Adorable Pictures!