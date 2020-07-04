RGV Rubbishes Rumours Of COVID-19 Positive Crew Member, Says, ‘Following All Guidelines’

Ram Gopal Varma always makes it to the headlines with his tweets and controversial comments. However, this time the director took to Twitter to clarify a report surfaced on the internet, which suggested that a crew member of his team has tested positive for COVID-19.

The report also stated that RGV had to cancel shooting of his upcoming project because of it. After learning about the same, Ram Gopal Varma quickly took to Twitter and rubbished the rumours. Ramu tweeted, "News circulating that we stopped shooting work because one of our team has tested positive is incorrect ..In fact we made everyone involved go through a test before shoot start and all tests came negative ..We are stringently following all guidelines."

According to RGV's tweet, we must say he is aware and believes safety comes first for everyone.

On a related note, Ram Gopal Varma recently released the poster and teaser of his upcoming thriller, 12 'o' CLOCK. Sharing the poster and trailer on Twitter, Ramu wrote, "12 'o' CLOCK is a highly performance driven film by Makrand Deshpande, Mithun Chakraborthy, Manav Kaul ,Dilip Tahil ,Ali Azhgar,Ashish Vidyardhi and new comer Krishna Gautam Cinematography Amol Rathod .. Music @mmkeeravani."

Ram Gopal Varma is also coming up with a film based on COVID-19 titled as, Coronavirus. He already shared a teaser of the film and it got positive response from the masses.

