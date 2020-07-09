RGV’s Power Star’s First Look To Be Out Today At 11:37 AM

Ram Gopal Varma's next venture Power Star, which is said to be based on actor Pawan Kalyan's life, has already created a buzz amongst the masses. RGV recently shared an update about its first look, which is releasing today.

Taking to Twitter, RGV wrote, "POWER STAR first look poster will be releasing in 2 hours 36 mints at 11.37 AM ..Any resemblance to any person is strictly coincidental."

POWER STAR first look poster will be releasing in 2 hours 36 mints at 11.37 AM ..Any resemblance to any person is strictly coincidental pic.twitter.com/v3tnDHiwhE — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) July 9, 2020

In the above tweet, Ram Gopal Varma shared a photo featuring a protagonist, who is portraying Power Star in the film. He can be seen donning a black shirt which resembles with Pawan Kalyan's dressing style. However, RGV clearly stated that any resemblance to any person is 'coincidental'.

RGV shares a love-hate relationship with Pawan Kalyan. He often considers himself as a big fan of Power Star, but always targets him for his political satires and tweets. Earlier, Ramu had also shared a video of the hero of the film, who seems to be a duplicate of Pawan Kalyan.

Well now, fans can't wait to see the first look of Power Star.

