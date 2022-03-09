Bheemla Nayak Day 13 Box Office Collection: Pawan Kalyan's Actioner Is On A Rampage!

Pawan Kalyan's latest release Bheemla Nayak has been holding quite well at the box office. The action-packed entertainer will soon have a huge clash with Prabhas' Radhe Shyam and fans of both actors are eagerly waiting to see whose film dominates at the ticket counters. For the unversed, Radhe Shyam is releasing on March 11. Coming back to Bheemla Nayak, the film has been unstoppable and has evidently gone through a lot of ups and downs during its run. The weekends were the only bright spot for the actioner.

On Wednesday, the film continued its steady run at the theatres as it made Rs 20 Lakh at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office. Let us tell you that the film started off its theatrical run collecting Rs 26.42 Crore (share) in the Telugu states. After completing a week, the film made close to Rs 70.40 Crore and grossed Rs 106.90 Crore. Well, on days 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12, Bheemla Nayak garnered Rs 74 Lakh, Rs 1.07 Crore, Rs 1.90 Crore, Rs 36 Lakh, Rs 27 Lakh respectively.

Take a look at the complete breakdown of Bheemla Nayak (AP-TG)

Day 1: Rs 26.42 Crore

Day2: Rs 13.14 Crore

Day 3: Rs 13.51 Crore

Day 4: Rs 5.18 Crore

Day 5: Rs 7.25 Crore

Day 6: Rs 3.32 Crore

Day 7: Rs 98 Lakh

Day 8: Rs 74 Lakh

Day 9: Rs 1.07 Crore

Day 10: Rs 1.90 Crore

Day 11: Rs 36 Lakh

Day 12: Rs 27 Lakh

Day 13: Rs 20 Lakh

Total AP-TG: Rs 75.42 Crore (share-approx)

Saagar K Chandra has directed Bheemla Nayak. Rana Daggubati Nithya Menen, Samuthirakani, Samyuktha Menon, and Murali Sharma among others make up the key cast of the film. The film written by Trivikram Srinivas is a remake of Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum.