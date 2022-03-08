Bheemla Nayak Day 12 Box Office Collection: How Much Did Pawan Kalyan's Film Collect On Tuesday?

Pawan Kalyan fans can't keep calm. Their idol's latest release Bheemla Nayak is roaring at the theatres and how! The film released on February 25 and has been unstoppable ever since. Directed by Saagar K Chandra, the film is the remake of Malayalam blockbuster Ayyappanum Koshiyum starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon. With respect to the collection so far, the Telugu film has been doing incredibly well at the box office.

The massy version of the Malayalam film acquired close to Rs 26.42 Crore at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office. Having said that, the entertainer failed to overpower Kalyan's previous release Vakeel Saab that raked in nearly Rs 32 Crore in the Telugu states. Let us tell you that the courtroom drama was released at the time when COVID-19 cases were soaring in the states.

Well, during the weekend (Saturday and Sunday), the film accumulated Rs 26.65 Crore. On days 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9, the actioner made Rs 5.18 Crore, Rs 7.25 Crore, Rs 3.32 Crore, Rs 98 Lakh, Rs 74 Lakh and Rs 1.07 Crore respectively. Bheemla Nayak's collection soared on Sunday, as it garnered Rs 1.90 Crore while its graph yet again declined on Monday, as the collection per day went to Rs 36 Lakh. On day 12, the film again saw a downward trend as it acquired Rs 25 Lakh.

Here's Bheemla Nayak's Day Wise AP-TG Collection

Day 1: Rs 26.42 Crore

Day2: Rs 13.14 Crore

Day 3: Rs 13.51 Crore

Day 4: Rs 5.18 Crore

Day 5: Rs 7.25 Crore

Day 6: Rs 3.32 Crore

Day 7: Rs 98 Lakh

Day 8: Rs 74 Lakh

Day 9: Rs 1.07 Crore

Day 10: Rs 1.90 Crore

Day 11: Rs 36 Lakh

Day 12: Rs 25 Lakh

Total AP-TG: Rs 74 Crore (Approx)

Bheemla Nayak Day 11 Box Office Collection: Here's How Much The Film Has Earned So Far

Bheemla Nayak Day 10 Box Office Collection: Pawan Kalyan-Rana Daggubati Starrer Flies High!

Well, with no major releases to clash with, the film might be able to rake in more moolah in the weekdays. However, it remains to be seen if it overshadows Suriya and Prabhas' Etharkkum Thunindhavan and Radhe Shyam that are releasing in theatres this week.

Rana Daggubati, Nithya Menen and Samyuktha Menon are the other key actors of Bheemla Nayak.