James OTT Release Date And Time On Sony LIV, Know All Details Here!

Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar's posthumous release James hit the theatres on March 17 and took the box office by storm. Written and directed by Chethan Kumar, the action entertainer grossed Rs 100 Crore within a time span of 4 days and emerged as the fastest Kannada film to achieve the coveted mark. The Puneeth-starrer also broke the record for the biggest opening day collection for any Kannada film by grossing nearly Rs 27 Crore. For the unversed, KGF: Chapter 1 had minted Rs 24 Crore on day 1 when it was released in 2018.

The film has raked in more than Rs 150 Crore from its worldwide tickets sales. Well, after almost three weeks, the Puneeth-starrer has yet again made headlines, and this time for its OTT release. Apparently, the popular OTT platform SonyLIV has exclusively acquired the digital rights of the film, which will start streaming on April 14. Though an official confirmation is awaited regarding the release timing of the actioner, rumour suggests that the film will stream from 12 am (IST). Apart from Kannada, the film will be streaming in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu.

Well, with the streaming, the film is expected to garner a lot of attention from the audiences, given its huge success and the saddening fact that it is Puneeth's last venture as the lead actor. James was highly praised by audiences and critics alike. The action sequences, visuals, production values and of course performance and on-screen presence of Puneeth were the high points of the latest release.

Produced by Kishore Pathikonda under the banner Kishore Productions, James features Priya Anand as the leading lady while Srikanth, Nawab Shah, Sarathkumar, Tarak Ponnappa, John Kokken, Chikkanna, Shine Shetty and Tilak appear in supporting roles. Notably, Shiva and Raghavendra Rajkumar made cameo appearances in the film.