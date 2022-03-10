Bheemla Nayak Day 14 Box Office Collection: Pawan Kalyan's Film Earns Big!

Bheemla Nayak is unstoppable. The film started its theatrical journey on February 25 and is still managing to bring huge crowds to the cinema halls almost everyday. The film has now completed 14 days of its theatrical release and as per the early trends, Bheemla Nayak collected close to Rs 15 Lakh on Thursday. Let us tell you that Radhe Shyam has already arrived in theatres, and it remains to be seen if the Pawan Kalyan-starrer succeeds in outshining the latest release. Let us tell you that Prabhas' film recently made headlines for its fewer theatre counts, and this factor might somehow help Bheemla Nayak to bag big moolah in the days to come.

The film opened its account at the ticket windows by garnering close to Rs 26.42 Crore (share) in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. After the completion of the week 1 theatrical run, the actioner had nearly Rs 70.40 in its receptacle. On days 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12 and 13, Pawan Kalyan's film raked in Rs 74 Lakh, Rs 1.07 Crore, Rs 1.90 Crore, Rs 36 Lakh, Rs 27 Lakh and Rs 18 Lakh respectively.

Take a look at the complete breakdown of Bheemla Nayak (Day Wise AP-TG)

Day 1: Rs 26.42 Crore

Day2: Rs 13.14 Crore

Day 3: Rs 13.51 Crore

Day 4: Rs 5.18 Crore

Day 5: Rs 7.25 Crore

Day 6: Rs 3.32 Crore

Day 7: Rs 98 Lakh

Day 8: Rs 74 Lakh

Day 9: Rs 1.07 Crore

Day 10: Rs 1.90 Crore

Day 11: Rs 36 Lakh

Day 12: Rs 27 Lakh

Day 13: Rs 18 Lakh

Day 14: Rs 15 Lakh

Total AP-TG: Rs 75.25 Crore (share-approx)

Let us tell you that the film did an overall pre-release business of Rs 106.75 Crore. The break-even of the entertainer is Rs 108 Crore and it needs close to Rs 12 Crore to emerge as a clean hit.

Bheemla Nayak is helmed by Saagar K Chandra. Apart from Pawan Kalyan, the film also stars Nithya Menen, Rana Daggubati, Samyukta Menon and others.