Bheemla Nayak Day 11 Box Office Collection: Here's How Much The Film Has Earned So Far

Bheemla Nayak, the latest release of Pawan Kalyan is winning hearts at the theatres. The film released on February 25 and has been unstoppable since then. The actioner will soon complete two weeks of its grand release and fans are super excited to see how much it earns until then. After going through the second-weekend run, the film has finally entered its second Tuesday. Talking about the film's collection on Monday, as per the early trend, it made close to Rs 50 lakh on day 11.

The Monday drop was expected, however, the film seems to have collected quite a decent figure. After opening its account at the ticket window with a staggering Rs 26.42 Crore, the film made Rs 13.14 Crore and 13.51 Crore on days 2 and 3. Though it went through its first collection drop from Monday, it was back on track on weekends, where more audiences turned up for shows.

Here's a detailed version of Bheemla Nayak's collection. Take a look

Day 1: Rs 26.42 Crore

Day2: Rs 13.14 Crore

Day 3: Rs 13.51 Crore

Day 4: Rs 5.18 Crore

Day 5: Rs 7.25 Crore

Day 6: Rs 3.32 Crore

Day 7: Rs 98 Lakh

Day 8: Rs 74 Lakh

Day 9: Rs 1.07 Crore

Day 10: Rs 1.90 Crore

Day 11: Rs 50 Lakh

Total AP-TG: Rs 75 Crore (approx-share)

Let us tell you that the break-even of the film is 108 Crore, while the worldwide collection (share) now stands at Rs 95 Crore (approx). Directed by Saagar K Chandra, Bheemla Nayak has Rana Daggubati, Nithya Menen, Samyuktha Menon, Murali Sharma and Samuthirakani playing key roles. Trivikram Srinivas, the director of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has penned story for the film, which is a remake of Malayalm blockbuster Ayyappanum Koshiym (2020).