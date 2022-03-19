James Kannada Movie Day 3 Box Office Collection: Here's How Much Puneeth Rajkumar's Film Has Earned So Far

Puneeth Rajkumar's latest release James is unstoppable. The actioner garnered a great deal of attention on its release, given that it is Power Star's film, and most importantly his last film. The film graced the theatres on March 17, coinciding with his birth anniversary. The entertainer was welcomed with huge cutouts of the leading man erected in streets and theatres across Karnataka. Though it was a moment of an emotional roller coaster for the fans of the late actor, the film's huge success proved that he left the world after keeping ready a special treat for them.

Well, as far as the collection of the film is concerned, on its release on March 17, James became the highest opener of Sandalwood beating Yash's KGF: Chapter 1 (2018). The film collected Rs 20.3 Crore (India Net) with its theatrical run on Thursday. On day 2, the film made Rs 8.89 Crore, while on Saturday, James raked in Rs 9 Crore, making the total collection of the entertainer close to Rs 38.19 Crore. Take a look at the Karnataka region box office breakdown here.

James Daywise Collection In Karnataka (India Net)

Day 1: Rs 20.3 Crore

Day 2: Rs 8.89 Crore

Day 3: Rs 9 Crore

Total Collection: Rs 38.19 Crore

Well, after Sunday, the film's first weekend run at the theatres will come to an end, and one will have to wait and watch to see how much it collects on the very crucial day.

Priya Anand, R Sarathkumar, Tilak Shekar, Mukesh Rishi, Aditya Menon, Rangayana Raghu, Sadhu Kokila, Chikkanna and Shine Shetty among others make up the key cast of the film. Written and directed by Chethan Kumar, the actioner is backed by Kishore Pathikonda under the banner Kishore Productions.