RRR: After Hyderabad, Jr NTR & Ram Charan Starrer To Be Shot In Pune?

RRR To Be Shot In Pune Next?

A report published in a leading portal suggests that the RRR team will next shoot in Pune. The RRR team is reportedly planning to shoot a major part in Pune before heading towards other locations. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

Action Sequence Schedule In Hyderabad

Recently, the official Twitter handle of RRR Movie shared a time-lapse video on the micro-blogging site. They wrote, "Goodbye winter nights!!! Wrapped up a major action sequence schedule after almost 50 days of night shoot...?￰ Andddd nowww... Gearing up for a new schedule in some exotic locations :) #RRRMovie."

Jr NTR & Ram Charan’s Characters

For the unversed, RRR is set in the pre-Independence era, in which Jr NTR and Ram Charan are essaying the roles of Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju, respectively. The makers have already released their first look teasers. After seeing Ram Charan and Jr NTR's look in RRR, fans are very much excited to see the duo's magic on the big screen.

About Release Date

The SS Rajamouli directorial also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran and Olivia Morris in pivotal roles. Produced by DVV Danayya, RRR is scheduled to be released on January 8, 2021, on the occasion of Sankranti, in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.