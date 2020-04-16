RRR: SS Rajamouli Won't Miss The Release Date Of His Film, Here's Why!

Lately, speculations have been doing the rounds that SS Rajamouli's much-awaited film, Roudram Ranam Rudhiram, won't be ready for the January 8 release. Since the entire country has been under lockdown from March 24 onwards, the maverick filmmaker hasn't been able to shoot the remaining portions of his movie. In fact, Alia Bhatt hasn't even started filming for RRR, which will mark her debut in Telugu cinema.

Because of all these reasons, there is a talk in the tinsel town that Rajamouli may release RRR in summer next year instead of during Sankranthi. However, according to a report in 123telugu.com, the makers are pretty confident about releasing their magnum opus on time. Once the lockdown period gets over, Rajamouli will finish the shoot of his movie within a month and that's good news for the entire RRR team.

Plus, the post-production work is already happening at a brisk pace as Rajamouli wants to utilize this free time in a productive way. So that's another department that's been taken care of. The same report also states that as soon as the situation gets normal, the Baahubali director will have ample time to work on the VFX as the period war-drama will wrap up soon.

Taking into consideration all the factors, it seems Rajamouli will be ready with his highly-anticipated directorial venture just in time for its release on January 8, 2021. Well, we are definitely hoping that's the case, as originally RRR was supposed to arrive in theatres in July this year. But then, Rajamouli postponed the release as he didn't want to compromise on the quality of his product. And, that's just Rajamouli being the perfectionist that he is.

