Sai Pallavi To Play Allu Arjun’s Sister In Pushpa?

Allu Arjun's upcoming film Pushpa is creating a solid buzz since its announcement, especially for its casting. A few weeks ago, Vijay Sethupathi confirmed his exit from Pushpa due to date issues. And now, a latest report suggests that Sai Pallavi might feature in the Allu Arjun-starrer.

A report published in a leading portal states that director of Pushpa, Sukumar approached Sai Pallavi to play Allu Arjun's younger sister in Pushpa. For the unversed, Kannada beauty Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady of the film, hence, Sai's role will be a supporting one. If she gives her nod to the same, fans will soon see Allu Arjun and Sai Pallavi sharing screen space for the first time. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

Apart from that, the reports are also stating that Pushpa's climax will have a major twist, as it has been creating a lot of buzz amongst the Stylish Star fans. Notably, Allu Arjun will be seen playing two different shades in the drama.

Also Read : Allu Arjun Is All Set To Start Filming For Pushpa, But Director Sukumar Is Not! Here's Why!

Talking about Pushpa, the Sukumar's directorial is said to be a story of a rough and tough lorry driver who gets involved in redwood smuggling. Pushpa also stars Prakash Raj, Jagapati Babu, Harish Uthaman and Vennela Kishore in pivotal roles. Actors like Bobby Simha, Raj Deepak Shetty, Roja and Dhananjay are also rumoured to be a part of Pushpa. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

Also Read : After Allu Arjun's Visit To Kuntala Falls; RTI Petition Filed Against Pushpa Star To Know Reason

Allu Arjun's Pushpa will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, it is slated to be released in 2021.