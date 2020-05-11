SS Rajamouli Refuses To Talk About RRR! Read To Know Why

SS Rajamouli's directorial venture Roudram Ranam Rudhiram aka RRR, has been facing a lot of hurdles. Starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead role, the film's shooting has been kept on hold due to the lockdown, and fans can't keep calm.

RRR was earlier scheduled to release on July 30, 2020, however, due to incomplete production work, the makers decided to postpone it to January 8, 2021, on the occasion of Sankranti. But now, it seems like, the film will again get postponed for a year due to the Coronavirus outbreak in India.

With the constant delay in releasing RRR, SS Rajamouli got very upset as he has now decided not to speak about the film. Recently, during a media interaction, SS Rajamouli said that he has decided not to talk anything about RRR for now. Rajamouli said that he needs to analyse the pulse of the movie lovers and see how they receive it after the Coronavirus pandemic. It's said to be a strategy for RRR promotions.

Talking about RRR, the film is set in the pre-Independence era, in which Jr NTR and Ram Charan are playing freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju respectively. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles. The makers have almost shot the film, except for a major portion, which was decided to be shot in Goa with foreign actors.

But sadly, due to the restrictions on the entry of foreigners in India, RRR makers couldn't shoot the remaining portion of the film. Now, everyone, including actors, are eyeing the further announcement regarding the lockdown.

