V Movie’s New Poster Out! Nani And Sudheer Babu Are All Set To Challenge Each Other

The upcoming Telegu thriller V has created a solid buzz amongst the audiences. The film starring Nani and Sudheer Babu is in the news for its unique storyline about two completely different characters. Notably, it's Nani's 25th film in which he is playing a negative character for the first time. Amidst all, the makers have recently released a new poster of V.

Amazon Prime Video took to their Twitter handle and wrote, "The game will unfold in 3 days #VOnPrime, September 5! @NameisNani @isudheerbabu @i_nivethathomas @aditiraohydari @mokris_1772 @SVC_official #DilRaju #Shirish #HarshithReddy @ItsAmitTrivedi @MusicThaman @pgvinda #MarthandKVenkatesh."

The edge of the seat thriller V is a story about good versus evil. The movie is a romantic thriller where a cop falls in love with a crime writer, and everything is perfect until a killer challenges the cop with a puzzle to solve.

V is directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti. The film also stars Nivetha Thomas, Aditi Rao Hydari, Jagapathi Babu, Vennela Kishore and Nassar in pivotal roles. V will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video from September 5.

