Adivi Sesh Opens Up About His Marriage Plans, Says He Wants To Lead A Family Life

Tollywood actor Adivi Sesh is gearing for the release of his highly anticipated film Major. In the Sashi Kiran Tikka directorial, the handsome actor will be seen reprising Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the NSG (National Security Guard) commando who died battling terrorists during the Mumbai attack. As fans of the actor pin high hopes on the upcoming film, what has left many gushing over him is his thoughts about getting hitched. Yes, you read that right!

Apparently, during his recent interview, Sesh opened up about his personal life stressing about his plans on getting married and leading a family life. When asked if marriage is on the cards, the actor shared that his family members have been forcing him to settle down in life, however, he has never really thought about it seriously. Interestingly, he contrasted his own statement saying that he is keen on getting married and wants to lead a happy family life. Notably, earlier in one of his media interactions, Sesh had shared that he is dating someone from Hyderabad, however, he remained tight-lipped about the person's identity.

Coming back to Major, the film will touch upon different phases of Sandeep's life including his childhood, teenage and glorious years in the Army. The pan-Indian film also starring Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Murali Sharma is backed by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movie. Shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, the film will also release in Malayalam. Though the film was expected to release in 2020, the makers had to postpone the date owing to the pandemic condition, which also delayed Major's shoot. The biographical action film is currently slated to release on February 11.

Adivi Sesh also has HIT 2: The Second Case in the pipeline.