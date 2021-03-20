Hit 2: Producer Nani Welcomes Adivi Sesh On Board As The Main Lead

After a lot of speculations, the makers of Hit 2 have finally confirmed Adivi Sesh's inclusion as the leading man of the film. Sharing the good news, the producer of the project Nani took to his social media handle to welcome the handsome actor on board.

He tweeted, "AS is KD @AdiviSesh is Krishna Dev :)) Double badass Welcome onboard officer #HIT2." Nani also shared an intriguing title poster of the film featuring the actor.

On the other hand, Adivi Sesh expressed his happiness of collaborating with Nani for the film. Stating that the shoot of Hit 2 will commence after he finishes commitments with his current project Major, the star tweeted, "HIT. The Second Case. #HIT2 As KD! Bigger. Better. Bad-ass. Shoot starts after I finish Major but Heat starts now. Happy to collaborate with my favorite @NameisNani the amazing @PrashantiTipirn& the talented @KolanuSailesh His vision full ga! Happy to be part of it."

Well, the second instalment of Hit: The First Case will be helmed by Sailesh Kolanu. For the unversed, the 2020 mystery thriller starring Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma turned into a blockbuster at the theatres. Hit 2 backed by the Wall Poster Cinema banner will have Adivi Sesh playing the role of Andhra Pradesh Police Officer Krishna Dev.

On a related note, the actor is currently busy with his project with Mahesh Babu titled Major. The biographical film based on the life of the 2008 Mumbai attack martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan will have a massive release on July 2, 2021. Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, Major is bankrolled by Sony Pictures (Releasing International), G Mahesh Babu Entertainment and A+S Movies.

