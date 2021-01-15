Krack Day 6 Box Office Collection: Ravi Teja Starrer Emerges As Sankranti Winner!

After a terrific opening at the box office and a clash with Sankranti releases Red and Alludu Adhurs, Ravi Teja-starrer Krack has emerged as the Sankranti winner. The film released on January 9, 2021, ahead of Sankranti, garnered a huge response and has also become one of the most watchable films released during the festive season.

Despite having a tough competition with Thalapathy Vijay's Master, Krack was able to deviate the attention of the audience towards it, thanks to Mass Maharaja's awe-inspiring cop avatar.

On day 1, the action-entertainer garnered a massive Rs 6.54 crore. With its second, third, fourth and fifth day run, the film collected Rs 3.15 crore, Rs 2.86 crore, Rs 2.69 and Rs 2.17 crore respectively.

Well now, the film has entered the profit zone and from its 6th day of theatrical run, Krack collected an impressive Rs 2 crore at the box office (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana). Going by the collection record, looks like Ravi Teja-starrer will enter the elite Rs 50 crore club within a few days.

Krack directed by Gopichand Malineni also features Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samuthirakani, Ali, Chirag Jani, Devi Prasad, Mouryani, Sudhakar and Vamsi Chaganti in key roles. South diva Shruti Haasan is playing Ravi Teja's love interest in the film. Interestingly, the action-entertainer marks, Shruti's second collaboration with Mass Maharaja after the 2013 film Balupu.

Backed by B Madhu under his home production banner Saraswathi Films Division, the film was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres on May 8, 2020, however, the release was postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

