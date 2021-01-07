Krack Twitter Review: Here’s What Netizens Have To Say About The Ravi Teja Starrer!

Ravi Teja's highly awaited film Krack has released today (January 9, 2021) in theatres ahead of Sankranti.

Though the film directed by Gopichand Malineni was slated to hit the theatres on May 8, 2020, the release was postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. Well, after a long wait of 9 months, the fans witnessed one of Tollywood's most-hyped film, which seems to have impressed the audience.

In the high-voltage action thriller, Ravi Teja plays the role of a stylish cop who is on a mission to fight baddies. His performance, dance numbers, and whistle-worthy dialogues are highly appreciated by the audience.

Starring Shruti Haasan as the leading lady, the film marks the south diva's second collaboration with Ravi after the 2013 action comedy film Balupu. Krack also features Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samuthirakani, Ali, Chirag Jani, Devi Prasad, Mouryani, Sudhakar and Vamsi Chaganti in supporting roles. Anketa Maharana aka Apsara Rani is also shaking a leg with Ravi Teja in the song 'Bhoomi Bhaddhal'.

Backed by B Madhu under his home production banner Saraswathi Films Division, the camera for the film has been cranked by GK Vishnu. Krack has music composed by Thaman while editing is carried out by Naveen Nooli.

Well, as the film garners a positive response from the audience, let us see what Twitterati have to say about the film.

Also Read: Ravi Teja Opts For A New Remuneration Strategy Ahead Of Krack's Release!

Also Read: Krack Pre-Release Business: Will Ravi Teja Starrer Reach The Break-Even Point?