Love Story Day 4 Box Office Collection: Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi’s Romantic Drama Is Unstoppable!

With favourable reviews and no other solid film to compete with, Love Story is having a dream run at the box office. The romantic entertainer has set the cash registers ringing ever since it released (September 24), and has indeed been unstoppable since then.

The man with the Midas touch, Sekhar Kammula and his entire team have been getting incessant appreciation from fans, general audiences and even Tollywood celebrities. The social message of the film about caste discrimination has tugged the heartstrings of moviegoers.

Talking about business, Love Story's collection in the United States has already crossed the 1 million mark. At the domestic box office, the film opened to a positive response. On days 1, 2 and 3, the Naga Chaitanya-starrer collected Rs 7.13 crore, Rs 5.08 crore and Rs 5.19 crore respectively. According to reports, the film has acquired an impressive collection of Rs 2.52 crore with its theatrical run in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on day 4.

Love Story Day Wise AP/TG Collections

Day 1- Rs 7.13 crore

Day 2- Rs 5.08 crore

Day 3- Rs 5.19 crore

Day 4- Rs 2.52 crore

AP-TG Total- Rs 19.92 crore(Rs 32.33 crore~ Gross)

Love Story Day 4 AP/TG Collections

Nizam: Rs 1.28 crore

Ceeded: Rs 41 lakh

UA: Rs 23 lakh

East: Rs 15 lakh

West: Rs 10 lakh

Guntur: Rs 11 lakh

Krishna: Rs 14 lakh

Nellore: Rs 10 lakh

AP/TG Total: Rs 2.52 crore(Rs 4.10 crore~ Gross)

If Love Story manages to acquire more collections and pull more audiences to the theatres in the days to come, it will only motivate others to bring their much-delayed films to the cinema halls instead of going the OTT way.

Well, as the film march towards tremendous success and record-breaking collections, the makers of the film have decided to organize a 'Magical Success Meet' in Hyderabad on September 28.

Bankrolled by Narayan Das K Narang and Puskar Ram Mohan Rao under Amigos Creations and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas, Love Story also features Sai Pallavi as the leading lady. The supporting cast of the film includes Devayani, Rao Ramesh, Posani Krishna Murali, Rajeev Kanakala, Easwari Rao, Satyam Rajesh, Thagubothu Ramesh and Uttej.

With music scored by Pawan Ch, the film has cinematography and editing carried out by Vijay C Kumar and Marthand K Venkatesh respectively.