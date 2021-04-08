Love Story: Release Of The Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi Project Is Postponed

The release of Love Story, the highly anticipated Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi project, has been postponed. As per the latest reports, the release of Love Story got postponed due to the second wave of novel coronavirus pandemic in the country. The Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi starrer was originally supposed to release on April 16, 2021.

Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP, the production banner that bankrolls the Sekhar Kammula directorial confirmed the news with a Twitter post recently. "Safety first! Keeping the increase of COVID cases in mind we at @SVCLLP would like to give an official announcement of postponing the release of #LoveStory New release date to be announced soon," the banner tweeted.

The Love Story team also held a press meet recently to officially announce the decision to postpone the release of the movie. As per the reports, the makers are yet to finalise the new release date of the Sekhar Kammula directorial. However, the sources suggest that the Naga Chaitanya directorial will hit the theatres only after the pandemic wave settles down.

Love Story, which marks the first onscreen collaboration of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, is said to be a unique love story that is narrated in the backdrop of the Telangana region. Naga Chaitanya plays the role of Revanth in the movie, that features Sai Pallavi as his love interest Mounica.

