NTR31: Confirmed! Prashanth Neel-Jr NTR Project To Go On Floors After Prabhas’ Salaar

It's official. Renowned producers Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili of Mythri Movie Makers have disclosed a special update of #NTR31. During their interaction with a leading television channel, the duo revealed that the film starring Jr NTR will go on floors after Prashanth Neel's Salaar, that stars Prabhas in the lead role.

Though the film was announced by the director on the occasion of Tarak's 37th birthday in 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic and the duo's respective projects KGF: Chapter 2 and RRR, further delayed their highly anticipated film. Prashanth Neel had tweeted on the occasion as, "So....finally I know how it feels like to sit next to a nuclear plant....next time bringing my radiation suit to be around all that crazy energy @tarak9999 Happy birthday brother!!! Have a safe and great day See you soon... #HappyBirthdayNtr." Well now, as the big confirmation and the video of the producers going viral on social media, fans are super thrilled and are trending #NTR31 to express their love for the big project.

#NTR31 backed by Mythri Movie Makers will be reportedly made on a mammoth budget of Rs 150 crore. Reports suggest that the actor has already begun prepping for the film, which is based on the theme of music and dance. As Jr NTR is already a trained Kuchipudi dancer, #NTR31 will indeed be a cake walk for the star.

On a related note, Prashanth Neel is waiting for the release of KGF: Chapter 2 starring Yash and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles. On the other hand, he has begun shooting for Salaar that features Prabhas and Shruti Haasan. Other than #NTR31, Tarak's upcoming projects include RRR with Rajamouli and #NTR30 with Trivikram Srinivas. Reportedly, the actor will also collaborate with Kollywood director Atlee for a project, which is yet to be announced officially.

Also Read: Salaar: Confirmed! Madhu Guruswamy To Play The Antagonist In Prabhas Starrer!

Also Read: RRR Release: Ram Charan-Jr NTR Starrer Might Hit The Theatres On October 8; Here's Why!