NTR 31: Is This True? Whoa! Aamir Khan To Play Villain In Jr NTR's Next With Prashanth Neel?

Aamir Khan and Jr NTR Photo Credit: INTERNET

This is big news! The insider buzz in Tollywood is all about NTR 31. The rumour has it that the filmmaker, KGF 1 & 2 fame Prashanth Neel, who is set to direct Jr NTR is his next referred to as NTR 31, has spoken to none other than the perfectionist Aamir Khan. The director is said to have discussed a role, which is probably the one of an antagonist, for NTR 31. It was also learned that the actor expressed excitement about being offered the character.

Ever since the news broke out, the social media handles of the Jr NTR's fan pages are carrying the news and spreading it like wildfire. Although nothing is official as of yet, the rumour itself excited the fans of Prashanth Neel, Aamir Khan, and Jr NTR pretty much. If the buzz is true, there is so much to look forward to, in terms of a brilliant cinematic experience with top-notch actors and technicians coming together.

Jr NTR Aamir Khan Photo Credit: Internet

It was a delight to watch them both together trying out the popular hook step of 'Naatu Naatu' back in Mumbai during the promotions of RRR. Aamir Khan and Jr NTR also had met a couple of times before, when Aamir was promoting the Hindi remake of Ghajini.

Meanwhile, Prashanth Neel is currently helming Salaar with pan-India star Prabhas and the movie will wind up by early summer 2023. Also, Jr NTR signed for a film with his Janatha Garage director Koratala Siva as his immediate project after Rajamouli's RRR. The pre-production works of the same are underway.