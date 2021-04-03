RC 15: Chiranjeevi To Feature In Ram Charan And Shankar’s Project?

As we all know, Ram Charan is all set to work with talented director Shankar in his next ambitious project. Tentatively titled RC 15, the Ram Charan-starrer has already started creating buzz amongst the masses. Considering the excitement quotient, the director doesn't want to leave any stone unturned to make this film grand. Hence, he is reportedly planning to rope in Megastar Chiranjeevi in the film.

A report published in a leading portal states that Shankar has asked Chiranjeevi to do an important cameo in his upcoming political thriller. Interestingly, a source told the portal that Chiru has given his nod to the project and he is likely to be seen in a powerful role. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

For the unversed, Chiranjeevi and Shankar were supposed to work together in the past, but things didn't work out earlier. Now, it seems like the director has got an opportunity to work with Chiranjeevi again. Talking about #RC15, it is being produced by Dil Raju under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations. The film will go on floors in July 2021, once Ram Charan wraps up the shoot of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR.

Notably, #RC15 is not going to be a typical Shankar style film, as it won't have any special effects like his previous films Robot and 2.0. It will reportedly be shot in real locations. The makers have not yet finalized the leading lady of the film, but if reports are to be believed, Bollywood diva Kiara Advani might be seen opposite Ram Charan.

Talking about Ram Charan, the actor will also be seen in a crucial role in Chiranjeevi-starrer Acharya. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film is scheduled to release on May 13, 2021 in theatres.

