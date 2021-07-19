RC 15: Thaman On Board For Ram Charan-Shankar’s Next; ‘Butta Bomma’ Composer Pens A Heartfelt Note!

Just recently, dance choreographer Jani Master announced his inclusion in Ram Charan's next tentatively titled #RC15. Sharing a lovely picture with the film's director Shankar, the leading choreographer of the town had tweeted, "Being a stage performer to #Muqabula song to Backup dancer among 500+ people in #Boys, I've admired @shankarshanmugh Sir a lot. Now, being the main choreographer to his film with my fvt. Hero, person #RamCharan Sir #RC15 feels unbelievable. Thank you for believing in me Sir."

Well today (July 19), the film's makers took to their official Twitter handle to announce the inclusion of yet another talent in #RC15. Sharing a sneak-peek into the first recording of the film led by Thaman, the tweet read, "It gets bigger and better as Music Sensation @MusicThaman joins #RC15 Here's a sneak peek into the first recording by Thaman and a team of 135 musicians who left @ShankarShanmugh and @AlwaysRamCharan mesmerized."

It’s from the Year 2000 till 2021 I have been witnessing @shankarshanmugh Sir

the Way he thinks Imagine the Science & life beyond Cinema ❤️I am Still Seeing the Same Energy and the Aura behind this Wonderful Human❤️.Happy to be Part of the TEAM for #RC15 as #Composer#Godbless pic.twitter.com/4EloKA68XN — thaman S (@MusicThaman) July 19, 2021

On the other hand, Thaman who is best known for his soulful music compositions, took to his Twitter handle to share a heartfelt note as he evidently couldn't stop gushing over his new team members. Sharing a picture from his studio with Ram Charan, Shankar and producer Dil Raju, the music sensation expressed his happiness working with the director. He wrote, "It's from the Year 2000 till 2021 I have been witnessing @shankarshanmugh Sir the Way he thinks Imagine the Science & life beyond Cinema I am Still Seeing the Same Energy and the Aura behind this Wonderful Human. Happy to be Part of the TEAM for #RC15 as #Composer #Godbless."

Further praising Ram Charan and calling him a lovely gentleman and brother, Thaman tweeted, "After #Nayak & #bruclee its time to show my love to Our #MegaPowerStar @AlwaysRamCharan gaaru he is the person filled with Great heart and Showers Love every time with Superior energy. Such a lovely gentleman and a brother love You brother. Will Work to my best." (sic) #RC15 will mark the duo's third collaboration after Naayak (2013) and Bruce Lee: The Tiger (2015).

RRR: Makers Share 'Roar Of RRR' Of Jr NTR & Ram Charan Starrer; Watch Making Video

To Heighten The Anticipation Of The Fans, RRR To Release Its Making Video On 15 July!

Adding that the team will indeed make the film a memorable one, Thaman added, "And #Dilraju gaaru Who has been So Encouraging to Me and My Music Supporting Me as his Younger Brother. It's all love and Support from the Team @SVC_official Together as a team We shall make this #RC15 a musical & a Memorable ONE." Interestingly, Thaman and producer Dil Raju have previously joined hands for Power Star Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab (2021).

Let us share that an introduction song of the film was reportedly recorded in Hyderabad on July 14 and 15. As per the tweet of the film's production company, as many as 135 musicians from different regions were roped in for the song. Reportedly, the session had Ram Charan, Dil Raju and Shankar, who were quite impressed with the final output.

On a related note, Ram Charan is currently busy shooting SS Rajamouli's RRR co-starring Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.