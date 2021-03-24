Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Star Jayaram To Play A Crucial Role In Mahesh Babu’s Next?

After the terrific success of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, actor Jayaram is all set to play a key role in Mahesh Babu's upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. If reports are to be believed, the senior actor has been approached by the team to play a crucial role in the film.

Reportedly, he will be essaying the role of Mahesh Babu's father, a banker, in the Parasuram directorial. It is said that the makers were highly impressed with his role in the Allu Arjun-starrer, which also made him one of the favourites of the Telugu audience in no time. Notably, though reports are rife about Jayaram's role in Sarkaru Vaari Paata, the makers are yet to confirm his inclusion.

Let us tell you that the versatile actor is also a part of Rebel Star Prabhas' Radhe Shyam. Other than Telugu projects, the actor will also be seen playing pivotal roles in Venkat Prabhu's Party and Mani Ratnam's highly anticipated historical drama Ponniyin Selvan.

Coming back to Sarkaru Vaari Paata, written and directed by Parasuram, the film is slated to release on Sankranti 2022. Backed by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Plus in association with GMB Entertainment, the film will feature Keerthy Suresh in the lead role. Reportedly, Mahesh Babu will essay the role of a money lender in the action-drama. Character actors Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju are also a part of the film.

The music for Sarkaru Vaari Paata is composed by 'Butta Bomma' fame Thaman, while the director of photography is R Madhi. A few days ago, the team had wrapped up its shoot schedule in Dubai.