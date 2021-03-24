Rang De Pre-Release Business: Nithiin-Keerthy Suresh’s Film Is Off To A Great Start!

Just a couple of days to go and Nithiin's highly anticipated film Rang De will be gracing the big-screens. Written and directed by Venky Atluri, the film also features National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh in the lead role. Recently, the film made it to the headlines after director Trivikram Srinivas graced its pre-release event in Hyderabad.

Well, Rang De has been grabbing eyeballs since its teaser and trailer release, thanks to the intriguing content. Also, songs of the film have already become chartbusters on various music streaming platforms. With all the updates garnering huge attention, looks like the film will be making a grand entry in theatres when it releases on March 26.

Let us tell you that the film has done an impressive pre-release business so far. Reportedly, Rang De has acquired Rs 7.6 crore, Rs 3.6 crore and Rs 10 crore respectively from Nizam, Ceeded and Andhra. The film has earned Rs 21. 2 crore in total with its pre-release business in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The overseas rights of Nithiin-starrer have been sold for Rs 1.5 crore. The romantic-drama's total pre-release collection is said to be Rs 23.9 crore, while the break-even target is Rs 24.5 crore, which the film will mostly touch within the first few days of its humongous release. Notably, the film is also expected to have a tough contest with Rana Daggubati's multilingual flick Aranya.

Rang De Pre-Release Business

Nizam- Rs 7.6 crore

Ceeded- Rs 3.6 crore

Andhra- Rs 10 crore

Total AP/ TG- Rs 21.2 crore

Karnataka+Rest of India- Rs 1.2 crore

Overseas- Rs 1.5 crore

Total Worldwide- Rs 23.9 crore

Break Even Target- Rs 24.5 crore

Backed by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banner Sithara Entertainments, the film also features Naresh, Kausalya, Brahmaji, Vennela Kishore and Abhinav Gomatam.

