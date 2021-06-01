Tollywood Celebs Are All Praise For Allu Sirsh-Anu Emmanuel’s Prema Kadanta First Look

Allu Sirish's upcoming movie Prema Kadanta's first look released on May 30 on the occasion of the actor's birthday. His sixth film is running an impressive spree as a lot of his contemporaries, celebrities and audiences have been giving a huge shout-out. A lot of love poured in for the lovely posters and everyone is mighty impressed.

While music composer of Radhe and many other Telugu hits, Devi Sri Prasad tweeted that he loved the posters of Prema Kadanta, Tamil actor Arya said it all with three fire emojis calling the first look lit. Lavanya Tripathi also called it a lovely poster, while young actor Sai Dharam Tej who shared one of the posters wished his cousin a blockbuster year ahead.

Wishing U a SUPER DUPER HAPPY MUSICAL BIRTHDAY Dearest Brother Siri @AlluSirish 🎂🎂🎂🎂



Loved the Posters of ur New Movie !! ❤️👍🏻



Wishing U a Blockbusterrr Birthday !!!

Keep Rocking Always 👍🏻🤗❤️#HBDAlluSirish — DEVI SRI PRASAD (@ThisIsDSP) May 30, 2021

Wish U a very Happy Birthday brother 😍😍🤗🤗 First look 🔥🔥🔥 wishing u a great year ahead 🤗 https://t.co/kwLXFrtYzp — Arya (@arya_offl) May 30, 2021

Many wishes dear @AlluSirish ... looking super cool https://t.co/5th4HrfKV8 — DD Neelakandan (@DhivyaDharshini) May 30, 2021

Interesting title...wishing you a very very happy birthday dear @AlluSirish garu💕 All d goodly k to u dear @rakeshsashii 👍👍👍 https://t.co/rbAtM92s7R — RamajogaiahSastry (@ramjowrites) May 30, 2021

Happy Birthday to one of the sweetest fun happy person I know... Siri Bro 🎂

The Poster Looks Fabulous 👌🏽 @AlluSirish #PremaKadanta pic.twitter.com/h9WFxmergh — Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) May 30, 2021

Wishing a happy happy birthday to @AlluSirish sirjeee🤗😆..Many Many Happy Returns of day bhayyooooo😜..Lovely First look of #PremaKadanta🤩#HBDAlluSirish pic.twitter.com/O85qRRmAPl — vennela kishore (@vennelakishore) May 30, 2021

Happy Birthday @AlluSirish boy…

Poster looks damn cool ❤️

Wishing you a fab year ahead 🤗#PremaKadanta pic.twitter.com/ygLjF60nDs — Sundeep Kishan (@sundeepkishan) May 30, 2021

Nikhil Siddhartha, Sundeep Kishan, Ramajogaiah Sastry, Madhura Sreedhar Reddy, Vennela Kishore, Gopi Mohan and Kalyan Dhev's hearty praises on social media platforms made it evident that Prema Kadanta is indeed going to be one of the highly anticipated films. TV show hosts including Dhivyadharshini Neelakandan and producers from other industries such as Mahendra Soni also loved the first look that features the lead pair Allu Sirish and Anu Emmanuel.

The two intriguing posters of the film were received well by netizens and critics too. Netizens have also showered love for Allu Sirish, Anu Emmanuel and the film, Prema Kadanta and are now eagerly awaiting further details about its release. Directed by Rakesh Sashii, the film is being produced by GA2 Pictures and presented by Allu Aravind in association with Shri Tirumala Production Pvt Ltd.