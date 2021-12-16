Allu Sirish To Make A Big Announcement On December 29?

Be it fitness, fashion or films, Allu Sirish seems to have aced it all. The actor who shot to fame with films like Srirastu Subhamastu, Kotha Janta and ABCD- American Born Confused Desi and indeed inspired millions with his signature style.

While his fans have much to look forward to as the title and first look of his next film Prema Kadanta was released on Allu's 34th birthday, inside sources reveal that another big announcement is on the cards soon!

The source mentions, "Allu Sirish is expected to make an announcement on a pan India film with one of the country's biggest producers on the 29th December, which coincides with the release Okka Kshanam. Though details are unknown at this juncture, it is rumoured to be a mega-budget film with Allu Sirish stepping into a role he has never attempted before."

Interestingly, Allu Sirish's blockbuster Okka Kshanam was also released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu on December 29 and was a huge success, leaving us to believe that it is a good omen that marks the start of something incredible.