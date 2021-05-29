Allu Sirish Sends Token Of Love To Brother Allu Arjun; His Love-Filled Note Wins The Internet!

Tollywood's dashing actor Allu Sirish is all set to ring in his 34th birthday tomorrow (May 30). As he gears up to celebrate his big day, the actor's sweet gesture for his brother Allu Arjun has now become the talk of the town. Apparently, the Stylish Star recently posted Instagram stories of a gift hamper sent by his younger brother, which garnered huge attention of the netizens.

In the first one, the actor shared a picture of the beautiful hamper with 'Bunny & Sneha' written over it. In what seemed like an eco-friendly hamper made of cardboard, a few leaves were placed above, which indeed gave the box a worldly look. In the second story, Bunny shared a heartfelt note written by Sirish along with a few dry fruit-chocolate goodies sent across by him.

In the love-filled note, Allu Sirish wrote, "Dear Bunny & Sneha, I would have loved to celebrate my birthday in your presence, but the current situation has forced us to stay apart physically. I look forward to many more good times spent together. Until we're able to meet again and celebrate in person again. I wanted to leave you with a little token, remembering our good times. Hope you and your loved ones stay safe and happy! Allu Sirish 30.05.2021."

SIRISH 6 Second Pre-Look Out: Allu Sirish And Anu Emmanuel's Chemistry Is Irresistible!

SIRISH 6: Allu Sirish Joins Hands With Anu Emmanuel For A Romantic Entertainer

Well, fans and followers of both the actors can't stop praising their beautiful bond, as screenshots of the hamper and note go viral on social media. On the other hand, a few are also super excited as they expect a massive wish from Allu Arjun for his dearest brother on his birthday tomorrow.

On the work front, Allu Sirish recently announced his film with Rakesh Sasi tentatively titled #SIRISH6. Featuring Anu Emmanuel as the leading lady, the first look poster of the romantic drama will be out tomorrow. As for Allu Arjun, the superstar will next be seen in Sukumar's Pushpa and Koratala Siva's #AA21