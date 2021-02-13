Uppena Day 2 Box Office Collection: Vaishnav Tej-Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Is On A Dream Run!

The arrival of the Mega family's latest hero Vaishnav Tej has now become the hot topic on social media. The young actor's recently released film Uppena garnered Rs 9.12 crore with its theatrical run in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, which is said to be the highest ever collection acquired by a tier-2 hero.

Well on day 2, Uppena collected an impressive Rs 5 crore+ from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, which makes it an overall collection of Rs 14 crore+.

The film directed by Bucchi Babu Sana has been receiving a positive response from the audience especially for Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty's chemistry, and the climax sequence featuring Vijay Sethupathi, who plays a ruthless antagonist in Uppena. Also, the film's story, songs and the breathtaking camera works garnered huge applause from the cine-goers.

Produced by Sukumar, Naveen Yerenini and Y Ravi Shankar under their respective production banners Sukumar Writings and Mythri Movie Makers, Uppena revolves around the theme of honour killing, which still happens in a few regions today. The film has music composed by 'Swing Zara' fame Devi Sri Prasad. The cinematography and editing for Uppena have been carried out by Shamdat.

Though the romantic drama was earlier slated to hit the screens on April 2, 2020, the makers were forced to postpone the date owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. Notably, the trailer of the film was launched by Jr NTR. On the other hand, the pre-release event of the highly anticipated film was graced by Megastar Chiranjeevi, who is also the maternal uncle of Vaishnav Tej.

