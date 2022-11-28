Ram Charan's Next Film With Uppena Director Buchi Babu Sana Announced Officially!

Actor Ram Charan's popularity and reach have extended all over the world through his portrayal of the character Sitarama Raju from Jr NTR starrer RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli. The actor always tries to take up films that offer different stories and characterizations. He does it in his way and takes a sweet time to commit to a project.

RC 16 Photo Credit: Twitter

His upcoming film has been officially announced with none other than Uppena director Buchi Babu Sana. The director also had a film in line for Jr NTR, with whom he is a good friend.

Ram Charan is said to have committed to a film with Jersey director Gowtam Thinnanuri, which was shelved due to various reasons. While Buchi Babu is also ready to go ahead with Jr NTR's sports-based action drama, the actor's NTR 30 kick-started its pre-production works.

Finally, Ram Charan has given his nod to the story narrated by Buchi Babu, who was an assistant director in Sukumar Bandreddi's camp. Referred to as RC 16, the movie is a production venture of Venkata Satish Kilaru, a debut producer, under the banner Vriddhi Cinemas. Sukumar's production company Sukumar Writings agreed to be the co-producers of the film. Another notable Tollywood production house Mythri Movie Makers are presenting the film.

Meanwhile, the project is said to be a pan-India action entertainer with a high budget earmarked for it. Ram Charan will be showcased in a new avatar and his role will be entertaining. The entire cast and crew details will be announced very soon. An official puja ceremony will be held shortly before the film can go on floors.

Ram Charan is currently filming for director S Shankar's debut Telugu film called RC 15 with Kiara Ali Advani in New Zealand. The movie unit is shooting for songs in the film. The movie is slated for a theatrical release in the first half of 2023.