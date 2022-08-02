Jr NTR Two Films-NTR30 & Buchi Babu's Directorial To Go On Floors Simultaneously!

After the success of Rajamouli's RRR, actor Jr NTR has lined-up several projects to make up for the immense loss of time, to keep the fans excited. While two of his films have already began pre-production works- #NTR30 and #NTR31 with directors Koratala Siva and Prashanth Neel respectively, the latest buzz has it that the actor has also green-signalled a film with his longtime friend and director Buchi Babu, who made his debut with Vaishnav Tej's Uppena.

While it was already reported that NTR had asked director Koratala Siva to focus on settling his issues and take time for finishing the script, Buchi Babu is also about to come up with a bound script within another two months. Initially, #NTR30, which is touted to be a romantic action entertainer, was supposed to go on floors from August. Due to various other factors, the filming of the film has not begun yet. Meanwhile, it is learned that this film might start shooting in the month of September, Buchi Babu will also finish final narration sometime around the same period.

Prashanth Neel's film with NTR, #NTR31 will start filming towards the end of 2023, reportedly. Tamil film director Vetrimaaran is also said to have met up with the actor for possible collaboration. Any further details about the same are yet to be announced.